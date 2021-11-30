Britney Spears Says She’s in a Good Place and on ‘Right Medication’

Getty Images

Britney Spears is opening up about her post-conservatorship life in a new Instagram post.

The pop star shared a photo of a fireplace decorated for Christmas and the message, “That beautiful … nice … and warm f--king fuzzy feeling when you’ve been waiting patiently for 13 years to be able to live your life however you choose and it’s finally here !!!!”

She went on, “Lighting my candles sure is a joy folks 🕯🕯🕯 !!! And you might be surprised cause my prayers are pretty damn powerful ESPECIALLY when you’re on the right medication just a month ago !!!! Damn I can actually pray 🙏🏼 ✨ “

Britney said, “It feels so good to just BE HERE !!!! I’M HERE … thanks to no doctor or conservatorship people … good God my friends … it’s good to BE HERE and be PRESENT !!!! Since I can actually PRAY now hopefully in just 3 months there will be a shift for me … I mean who knows … I’m not gonna thank anyone I’m gonna pull a @snoopdogg and say I thank ME for believing in ME 🙋🏼‍♀️💖🎉 !!!!!”

Earlier this month, a judge terminated her conservatorship after 13 years.

Shortly after, in an Instagram post, she said inquiring fans have asked, "What am I going to do now that the conservatorship's over with?" Right now, Britney just wants to get back to normal life, like "being able to have the keys to my car, being able to be independent and feel like a woman and owning a ATM card, seeing cash for the first time, [and] being able to buy candles."