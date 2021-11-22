Freida Pinto & Cory Tran Welcome First Child — Find Out His Name!

Last month, Freida Pinto broke the news that she was married to photographer Cory Tran.

Now, the newlyweds are the parents of a son they named Rumi-Ray.

On Sunday, Pinto announced the baby news while celebrating Cory’s birthday. She wrote on Instagram, “I celebrate you my husband, friend and partner in life. To see you become not just a Dad but Super-Dad makes me so emotional and fills me with joy. It also gives this sleep deprived Mama a break and you have no idea how much I appreciate that!”

“I am so grateful and in love with how we do life together. Love you madly,” Pinto continued. “Rumi-Ray you are one lucky boy!”

Freida also shared two precious photos of their baby.

Cory responded to the post with lots of heart emojis.

In June, Freida and Cory announced they were expecting a bundle of joy, who was “coming this fall.”

Freida recently revealed that she met Cory through their mutual friend Aaron Paul. During an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” she said, “Aaron loves love, just the idea of people being together, just one of the kindest… I don’t know if he truly intended to be a matchmaker, but he wanted people to just meet each other. He was like, ‘I want you in my life forever, so I’m going to introduce you to my friend.”

It was a match and Cory and Freida got engaged in late 2019. They took a low-key approach and eloped at Honda Center in Anaheim, California, where many marriage services take place. The nuptials took place in October 2020 and she commented, “It was absolutely perfect. We got married and then we got to go home and take an afternoon nap.”