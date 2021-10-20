Freida Pinto Marries Cory Tran, Plus: Who Was Their Star Matchmaker?

Getty

Nearly two years after their engagement, actress Freida Pinto and photographer Cory Tran are married!

Pinto broke the news that they are “already married” during an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

She told Kelly and Erin Andrews, “It’s a very romantic story, if you must know. When we got engaged, we thought we’d have this most magical wedding… but then COVID happened and it’s still happening, and we just realized we’d be planning this for the rest of our lives and never doing it.”

The pair took the low-key approach and eloped at Honda Center in Anaheim, California, where many marriage services take place. She gushed, “It was absolutely perfect. We got married and then we got to go home and take an afternoon nap.”

During her chat with Kelly, Freida revealed that she was introduced to Cory by Aaron Paul. She dished, “Aaron loves love, just the idea of people being together, just one of the kindest… I don’t know if he truly intended to be a matchmaker, but he wanted people to just meet each other. He was like, ‘I want you in my life forever, so I’m going to introduce you to my friend.”

Along with getting married, Pinto and Tran are now expecting their first child together. In June, the pair announced that their bundle of joy is “coming this fall.”