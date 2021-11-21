Machine Gun Kelly Hits the AMAs Red Carpet with Daughter Casie

Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly arrived at the 2021 American Music Awards with a very special date — his 12-year-old daughter Casie!

The rocker wore a flowing black Goth look with silver details, while Casie looked beautiful in a floor-length black cutout gown.

As reported by People magazine, Kelly, 31, was spotted locking pinkies with Casie, who is his daughter with his ex, Emma Cannon.

Making the night even more special, MGK won Favorite Rock Artist during the show, thanking fans for insisting that the category be announced live on TV.