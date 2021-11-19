Scarlett Johansson Talks Baby Cosmo and Jokes About Michael Che’s Parenting Tips

Getty Images

It was date night for Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost as the actress received the American Cinematheque Award for her career in film. Scarlett stunned in a backless white power suit and sparkly top, leaving baby Cosmo, 3 months, and her daughter Rose, 7, home to accept her big honor.

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay asked, “You’ve saved the world numerous times as Black Widow, but how does that compare to motherhood for you?”

Scarlett smiled, “Its incomparable, right? I think being a parent is the hardest most rewarding, but… definitely the hardest thing you’ll ever do. I’m reminded of it constantly.” She added, “I’ve been very fortunate to enjoy this time with my young, our young son… It’s gift, I feel very lucky.”

Colin’s “Saturday Night Live” Weekend Update co-anchor Michael Che has joked about babysitting little Cosmo. Scarlett laughed, “Early on, he gave me some of his parenting tips, uh, and they didn’t quite pass… He takes the hands-off approach.”

Sharing what the night meant to her, Scarlett said, “I’m still taking it all in. It’s a lot to process… I never think about my entire body of work because I’m still doing it… I’m very happy to be a working actor. I’m incredibly fortunate to have worked with some of my favorite filmmakers and actors… It’s still a dream every time I walk on the set. I absolutely love what I do.”

Getty Images

Joking that she always knew she would end up there, she said, “I was 8 years old and in the mirror in the bathroom I was here.”

Recently, Scarlett took action behind the scenes when she filed a lawsuit against Disney regarding the streaming profits from “Black Widow.”