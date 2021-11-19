Joe Exotic Moves to Federal Medical Center Amid Cancer Battle

Netflix

“Tiger King” star Joe Exotic will be fighting cancer from a new federal facility.

Federal prison sources tell TMZ the reality star was moved from Fort Worth, Texas, to FMC Butner in North Carolina.

Exotic, real name Joseph Maldonado, is suffering from prostate cancer, and the facility website notes they offer "extensive medical services.”

Despite his health issues, Joe appears in “Tiger King 2” and has been pleading for his release from prison.

He is serving a 22-year sentence on several charges, including hiring hitmen to kill Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin. A federal appeals court, however, vacated his sentence in July and is requiring a trial court to dole out a new sentence that groups some of his alleged crimes together.

Earlier this month, Joe posted a letter stating, “My prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer.” He insisted, “Right now I don’t want anyone’s pity and I’m sure Carole Will have her own party over this! What I need is the world to be my voice to be released, they have the proof I DID NOT DO THIS!”

Exotic said he wanted to “go home and get treatment on my own or enjoy what life I have left with my loved ones!”

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Carole this week and asked, “Do you think he should be out? Do you have sympathy for Joe?”