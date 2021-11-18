Report: Kaia Gerber & Jacob Elordi Split

Getty Images

After a year of dating, it looks like Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi are over.

A source told Page Six that the split was “amicable.”

As for what went wrong, another insider claimed to In Touch, “Their schedules conflicted, they weren’t spending much time together. It seemed like they were going backward instead of forward and that’s why it wasn’t working.”

Split rumors started swirling after fans noticed Gerber removing some photos of Elordi from her Instagram.

They are still following each other on Instagram.

The most recent photos of him that are still on her Instagram are from September, when she celebrated her 20th birthday.

At around that time, Kaia and Jacob made their red-carpet debut at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala in Los Angeles.

Amid the split rumors, Jacob was seen stepping out solo in New York City on Thursday.

Splash News

Last year, romance rumors were flying about Kaia and Jacob after they were seen together several times.

At the time, an insider told E! News, “Jacob definitely has interest in dating Kaia, but there is nothing serious going on there. They have many mutual friends and have hung out many times in the past. They both have very chill personalities and similar interests. Jacob makes Kaia laugh and her family adores him."