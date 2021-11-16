‘Bones’ Star Heath Freeman Dead at 41

Getty Images

Heath Freeman, who played killer Howard Epps on “Bones,” has died at 41.

His manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news to People with a statement that read, "We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts.”

The statement continued, "His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an extraordinary zest for life."

Montifiore went on, "He was extremely proud of his recent film work and was very excited for the next chapter of his career.”

In closing, the statement said, "His remarkable legacy as a son, brother, uncle, friend, extraordinarily gifted actor and producer, consummate cook, and man with the most infectious and spectacular laugh, will live on forever. May his memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved him."

His cause of death is unknown, but Shanna Moakler posted about her “dear friend” on Instagram, sharing in the comments that he “passed in his sleep yesterday in his home in Austin.”

Moakler wrote on Instagram, "Heartbroken to hear of the loss of my dear friend Heath Freeman, talented actor, director, producer, outstanding chef and a solid friend. You will be so dearly missed and I will cherish every amazing memory we all had.... and we have a lot of great ones!!Godspeed. ❤️⚓️😓 #ataloss"