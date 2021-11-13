Chris Daughtry Breaks Silence on Daughter's Death: 'Absolutely Devastated'

Bereaved dad Chris Daughtry is breaking his silence on the unexpected death of his 25-year-old daughter Hannah, posting about his grief on Instagram Saturday.

"I am still processing the last 24 hours," he wrote. "I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken."



"I just recently lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately," he went on to reveal. "We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it’s another huge hit to our family."

Thanking fans, he wrote, "Thank you all for your kind words and condolences. They are truly felt and appreciated. I am now taking time be present with my family as we attempt to heal from this devastating loss."

Hannah's body was found in her Nashville home Friday.

A statement posted to his band Daughtry's Facebook account confirmed, "Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry's daughter, Hannah, all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for Daughtry have been postponed."