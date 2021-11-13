Celebrity News November 13, 2021
'Bachelor' Wedding: Ben Higgins Weds Jessica Clarke
"The Bachelor's" Ben Higgins exchanged vows Saturday with Jessica Clarke, People magazine reports.
Higgins, the 32-year-old star of Season 20 of "The Bachelor," and Clarke, 25, said their "I dos" at The Estate near Nashville.
The romantic ceremony attracted "Bachelor" alums Wells Adams, a groomsman; Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconnetti; Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs; and Nick Viall.
Clarke wore a fabulous gown by Anne Barge, and Higgins wore a traditional tux.
They used their own vows, a scripture reading — and quotes from "Winnie-the-Pooh"!
The couple met on social media in 2018, and became engaged in March 2020.
Higgins recently told People of Clarke, "Jessica is so incredibly empathetic and caring. She encourages me and she supports me and I know she cares about who I am and where I'm going."