'Bachelor' Wedding: Ben Higgins Weds Jessica Clarke

"The Bachelor's" Ben Higgins exchanged vows Saturday with Jessica Clarke, People magazine reports.

Higgins, the 32-year-old star of Season 20 of "The Bachelor," and Clarke, 25, said their "I dos" at The Estate near Nashville.

The romantic ceremony attracted "Bachelor" alums Wells Adams, a groomsman; Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconnetti; Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs; and Nick Viall.

Clarke wore a fabulous gown by Anne Barge, and Higgins wore a traditional tux.

They used their own vows, a scripture reading — and quotes from "Winnie-the-Pooh"!

The couple met on social media in 2018, and became engaged in March 2020.