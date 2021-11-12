Taylor Swift on Who ‘All Too Well’ Is About, Plus: Her New Short Film

Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s new album “Red (Taylor’s Version)” is out now, and the singer hit the red carpet in NYC to celebrate her new short film “All Too Well,” based on one of the tracks.

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst was with Taylor at the premiere as screaming fans chanted her name outside while singing the lyrics to “All Too Well.”

Taylor was touched by the crowd, saying, “So beautiful, I love them so much… they’re caroling”

The album is a re-recording of her 2012 “Red” album and includes her old songs and six new ones.

Fans are also treated to a new 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” which was rumored to be about her breakup with Jake Gyllenhaal years ago.

Kryst asked who the song was about, and Swift told her, “What I think is important to note, these songs were mine years ago when they were written, now they’re ours, now they’re shared. They’re caroling that song out there. Every person out there might have someone they think of when they hear the song, that’s what I want.”

She also revealed the premise of the short film that stars Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink. “I wanted to tell a story of a coming of age moment that I feel like I and a lot of my friends and people that I know have had,” she said. “When you are about 19 or 20 you’ve got this very unique moment in life where you’ve got one foot in childhood and one foot in adulthood and you don’t know quite where to stand. That moment is so fragile and so formative it was really important to me to tell that story, show that story with an actress like Sadie, who is so incredibly prolifically talented.”

Taylor is making her directorial debut, saying, “I had the best time doing it and I really trusted the people I was working with… The on-screen chemistry between those two, they’re just so talented.”

Surprise… Swift is in the film, too! “Shhh… we can’t spoil things. I am, but we can’t talk about in what way I’m in it.”

Meanwhile, Billy Joel recently praised Taylor and compared her to the Beatles. She confessed, “That honestly broke my brain… I don’t really know how to process words like that from someone like him. I’m a huge fan of his, that’s an icon saying that. I don’t know if that really happened, I need to see a video.”

Cheslie had to tell Taylor about her plans to get a Bengal cat. Taylor told her, “I’ve had Bengals. They will climb the curtains… If you want an athletic cat, be prepared. If you wants some fluffy cats, come pet mine, because they don’t do very much but they are very loving.”