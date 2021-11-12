Report: Nina Agdal & Jack Brinkley-Cook Split

Getty Images

Model Nina Agdal, 29, and Jack Brinkley-Cook, 26, have reportedly called it quits.

A source told Page Six that the pair split amicably after four years together.

Agdal has unfollowed Brinkley-Cook and removed all photos of him from her Instagram.

Brinkley-Cook and his family have also unfollowed Agdal.

They were last spotted together a month ago in the Hamptons with Brinkley-Cook’s supermodel mom, Christie Brinkley.

Nina and Jack first sparked romance rumors in the summer of 2017 after meeting in Montauk.

Years later, he gushed to The New York Post, “I thought she was very beautiful and then when I got to know her, she is as incredibly nice and cool, as well.”

Fresh off their split, Nina was photographed with a mystery man in Miami on Wednesday.

