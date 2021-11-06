Travis Scott Concert Tragedy: 8 Dead, 100s Injured

Getty Images

In a shocking tragedy, at least eight people died and hundreds more, at least one as young as 10, were injured at the third annual Astroworld Festival, a sold-out show in Houston, Texas, featuring Travis Scott.

ABC13 in Houston reports the concert — which had attracted Scott's pregnant partner Kylie Jenner and their 3-year-old daughter Stormi, Kylie's sister Kendall Jenner, and some 50,000 fans — turned deadly around 9:15 p.m., when festival founder Travis welcomed surprise guest Drake to the stage.

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña said at a press conference, "The crowd began to compress towards the front of the stage, and that caused some panic, and it started causing some injuries. People began to fall out, become unconscious, and it created additional panic."

A dad who was at the event with his son told the outlet, "People started pulling people over the railing to escape being suffocated, being smashed, and then there were probably a couple, two dozen people that were pulled over, and then about four of them were being administered CPR by paramedics."

Due to the scale of the event, the late hour, the flashing lights from a large pyrotechnics display, and the crowd's panic, it reportedly became difficult for authorities to get to people to treat them.

Houston Police Dept. Executive Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite, who was at the event as part of a force of 367 police officers and 241 private security officers, said at the press conference, "Once we started having the mass casualty incident, they were starting CPR on several people, and it happened all at once. It seemed like it happened over the course of just a few minutes. Suddenly, we had several people down on the ground experiencing some type of cardiac arrest or some type of medical episode."

Along with eight people who lost their lives last night, another 23 patrons were taken to local hospitals, including 11 who required CPR while being transported. Hundreds more were treated at the venue.

Footage from the event reveals a sea of ambulances outside, but it is unclear just how many of the attendees were aware of exactly what was unfolding. Kylie continued posting video from the event — including footage of an ambulance making its way through the masses — and news reports immediately after the event did not suggest loss of life.

DailyMail.com reports Scott halted his 75-minute set multiple times to ask authorities to render aid to concertgoers.

In the doomed event's aftermath, a reunification center has been set up at 8686 Kirby Drive at the Wyndham Houston hotel to help families whose loved ones remain missing.

Police are investigating, and say they do not know if any criminal charges will be filed.

Astroworld Festival was launched by Scott three years ago. The other performers Friday included Master P, Toro Y Moi, Lil Baby and SZA on the "Thrills" stage, with Scott closing things out on the "Chills" stage.