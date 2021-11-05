Scott Speedman & Lindsay Rae Hofmann Welcome Baby Girl

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Scott Speedman and Lindsay Rae Hofmann are the proud parents of a baby girl!

The 46-year-old “You” actor shared the news on Instagram, writing, "Pfeiffer Lucia Speedman. Born at home 10/26/21. In awe of my girl @lindsayraehofmann. Awe."

He included a sweet father-daughter photo as he gazes at his newborn, and another of himself cradling Pfeiffer in his arms.

Lindsay also posted about the baby’s arrival, writing, "Pfeiffer Lucia Speedman. Our beautiful daughter was born at home on October 26th at 8:33am weighing 6.6lb.”

She added, "Pfeiffer, for her heart to always feel connected to the nature and sea & Lucia, to forever be our little 'light.’ We love you little Pfeiff @scottspeedman."

The new mom included a series of gorgeous black-and-white photos, including a precious mother-daughter moment, one of just the baby’s tiny foot, and more.

The couple got lots of love in the comments, too.

“Underworld” director Len Wiseman wrote, "Awe.. I mean.. come on.” “Animal Kingdom” actor Jake Weary shared, "Congrats buddy.” Fellow co-star Shawn Hatosy also commented, "Wow beautiful! Congratulations, my friend.”

Last month, Speedman opened up to People about becoming a dad. "I'm tremendously excited," he said. "I probably wasn't ready as a younger guy, and now I'm ready to sort of give over to it. The timing just feels great."

He went on, “I have no idea what’s coming. But everybody says that having kids changes your life. And whatever that means, I’m excited to find out.”