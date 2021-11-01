Halyna Hutchins’ Heartbreaking Final Words Revealed

Getty Images

New details are emerging about the final moments of Halyna Hutchins’ life on the “Rust” set.

According to The Los Angeles Times, a boom operator rushed to Hutchins’ side after she was shot during a rehearsal at Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico on October 21, saying, “Oh, that was no good.” She replied, “That was no good. That was no good at all.”

According to director Joel Souza’s interview with police, he remembered Hutchins grabbing her midsection and complaining about her stomach after the shooting. She was helped to the ground after she stumbled backward.

The L.A. Times reported that Souza yelled, “What the f**k was that? That burns!” after the same bullet went through Hutchins and hit him in the shoulder.

The paper claims that Baldwin reacted by saying, “What the f**k just happened?”

Hutchins was airlifted to a hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries. Souza was treated and released.

Before tragedy struck the set, Alec Baldwin had been practicing a shootout scene. The newspaper reported that Baldwin told the crew, “So, I guess I’m gonna take this out, pull it and go, ‘Bang!’”

Baldwin’s gun was supposed to be loaded with dummy rounds, but the weapon “fired a live round,” according to Santa Fe County Sheriff Adam Mendoza.

An investigation is currently underway. No charges have been filed.