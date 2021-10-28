Ashley Hebert & J.P. Rosenbaum Finalize Divorce, Plus: She Talks New BF

Getty

Case closed.

“The Bachelorette” couple Ashley Hebert, 36, and J.P. Rosenbaum, 44, have finalized their divorce, Us Weekly reports.

The couple, who got engaged on Season 7 of the reality show, announced their split last year after eight years of marriage.

Now, the magazine says a final judgment was entered October 7 and they are officially divorced. The couple’s settlement agreement, however, remains confidential.

Ashley and J.P. have two children, son Fordham, 7, and daughter, Essex, 4, and they have vowed to keep things amicable.

Hebert wrote on Instagram at the time of their split, “We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten. Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children.” She added that their goal was to “create stable and healthy lives for our children.”

Rosenbaum also posted, “While I realize that this will come as a complete shock to everyone, I can assure you that this is something that has been developing in our relationship for quite a while. … I think we’ve both come to realize that we are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives, who just don’t see eye to eye on a lot life fundamentals, those which are the building blocks for a happy and healthy marriage.”

He also wanted “to maintain stable and healthy lives for Fordy & Essie.”

In February, J.P. told E! News he was “ready” to date again, but at the same time “terrified” about dating as a single parent.

Meanwhile, Ashley has moved on with a new man. Just this week, a fan on Instagram asked if her boyfriend had met Rosenbaum, and she insisted, “No! I am in no rush for that.”