JoJo Siwa Says ‘I’m Really Happy’ Amid Breakup Rumors

Getty Images

JoJo Siwa is opening up about another perfect score on “Dancing with the Stars”… and her life amid reports that she recently split with girlfriend Kylie Prew.

“Extra’s” Katie Krause caught up with JoJo and her dance partner Jenna Johnson after Horror Night, and Siwa shared, “I want to say that I’m really happy right now and I have been really happy since… January when I came out. I think you have a choice in life to let your happiness grow no matter what’s going on in your life. I’m really lucky for the people I surround myself with, and my bubble stays the same, no matter what happens in my bubble… When I trust you, unless you do something awful to me, that never goes away, and I think that’s something that I am really grateful for.”

Getty Images

Sharing how her “Dancing” partner has been there for her, JoJo said, “Jenna’s been a rock for me… The best part of Jenna I think is the ability to read my mind.”

JoJo danced as the clown Pennywise from “It,” calling her perfect score “insane.” Jenna shared what was going through her mind: “This is not real.”

Johnson added, “We broke our bodies this week for our dance. We gave everything, so it was such a beautiful moment to get those four tens.”

ABC

JoJo’s clown look was very realistic, but she said being in the makeup chair wasn’t that bad — it was her costume that took 20 minutes to get on! “There are so many layers.”

She added of the terrifying look, “All day today we have been like, ‘This looks a little bit too right.’”