Amanda Knox & Husband Christopher Robinson Welcome a Daughter

Instagram

Amanda Knox and her husband Christopher Robinson have announced the birth of their first child together, a daughter they have named Eureka Muse.

People magazine reports Knox shared the happy news on the couple's "Labyrinths" podcast.

On the episode, Knox documented the birth in detail, but she actually gave birth several months ago. Knox opted for privacy until now out of a fear of intrusive paparazzi.

Knox has offered just one photo of Eureka, and promises it will be '"the only picture of her I will ever share on social media."