Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas Are Engaged!

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice, 49, and her boyfriend Luis Ruelas are getting married!

People broke the engagement news on Thursday, after Ruelas popped the question on their trip to Greece. See the pics!

The romantic proposal went down on a beach at the Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli with the couple surrounded by candles in the shape of a heart. The entrepreneur got his message across loud and clear with a light-up “Marry Me” sign and they even had a fireworks display.

Teresa and Luis wore all white for the occasion, and the bride-to-be carried a bouquet of red roses.

A source told People, "It was absolutely exquisite. The choreographed fireworks display illuminated a 'Marry Me' sign as Louie got down on one knee. Teresa was completely surprised."

That’s not all… Dina Manzo and David Cantin were there for the big moment, and the group enjoyed a night of champagne, lobster, and more at the resort’s Nama restaurant. The magazine says they were celebrating until 5 a.m.!

Just a few days ago, Luis shared an Instagram post of Teresa posing with her luggage and wrote, “We are on a trip to remember.”

The couple went on to share pics and videos from their dream vacation, and Ruelas shared captions like, “LOVE in Greece” and “I’ll fly anywhere in the world with you Teresa ✈️ ✈️ you are my favorite person ❤️ LOVE YOU 😍.”

Romance rumors about Teresa and Luis started swirling in November 2020, and they made their relationship Instagram official in December.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush caught up with Giudice in February. She opened up about how they met, saying, “We met, believe it or not, at the Jersey Shore. I was walking, and that's how I met him — exercising.” She went on, “That week, he rented a house at the Jersey Shore. He ran past me that week a few times… One morning he was packing his car to leave to go back home, and that’s how we met.” Watch!

Teresa was previously married to Joe Giudice from 1999-2020. They have four daughters together.