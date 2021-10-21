A Concert Series for the Soul with Musician John Forté

An immersive event and concert is happening this weekend honoring yogi and spiritual teacher Ram Dass and the 50th anniversary of his book “Be Here Now.” The book shares the story of Dass’ personal transformation and provides tools to control your spiritual life with yoga and meditation.

Spiritual seekers wanting to learn more about Dass can experience his philosophy through entertainment and art this coming Sunday. The daylong event will have insightful conversations with panelists like author Jack Kornfield (“No Time Like the Present: Finding Freedom, Love, and Joy Right Where You Are”), film screenings and an evening concert featuring Dass, John Forté, East Forest, Justin Boreta and Superposition with Nailah, among others.

The summit and concert happens on October 24 at the Wisdome Theater in Los Angeles.