Report: JoJo Siwa & Kylie Prew Split

Getty Images

It looks like JoJo Siwa and her girlfriend Kylie Prew have called it quits after less than a year together.

A source told Us Weekly, “JoJo and Kylie did break up. Some [‘Dancing with the Stars’] cast are aware about the breakup.”

The insider noted that the breakup took place two weeks ago, adding, “Kylie stopped attending the show, so she hasn’t been seen in the audience since they split. JoJo is focusing on the competition and giving her all. While it’s a rough time for her, she’s handling ‘DWTS’ very professionally and still putting on a smile and giving 100 percent. She doesn’t want to let down her fans.”

Earlier this week, Siwa hinted she was facing a personal struggle.

She told “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers, “Listen, I have shared over half my life with the world… I’m going through something. The only people who know right now are Jenna and my family. A few of my close friends, not even all of them know… I would love to share my story and what’s going on right now eventually. I just don’t know how yet, because I care about everybody and I just want to make other people feel good.”

JoJo continued, “I have to do what’s right for me. I have to do what’s right for everybody. I need to take time and I need to live life and be on ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ Yesterday [Jenna] drove me home and played a song. I just got a fresh spray tan and started sobbing… I think eventually through dance I want to share my story — we’ll get there.”

Over a month ago, JoJo gushed about Kylie while promoting her movie “The J Team.”

The star revealed to “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay, “Kylie, for me, gives me something that I’ve never had before. And that is just somebody… who understands me more than I understand myself… and she shows me what it’s like to be genuinely and unconditionally loved. We have so much fun together and I knew it from the minute I met her, she would be in my life forever.”