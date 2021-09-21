JoJo Siwa & Jenna Johnson on Their History-Making Moment on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

ABC

JoJo Siwa and her pro partner Jenna Johnson made “Dancing with the Stars” history last night!

They are the first same-sex dance couple to compete on the show… and they were on top of the leader board.

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with the team backstage, and JoJo told her, “What we're doing tonight is going to scare a lot of people… But it's going to make people who maybe feel like they're a part of the LGBTQ community that, ‘Oh, it's a little more normal,’” insisting, “Nothing is normal… there’s no such thing as ‘normal.’”

Jenna added, “Even for me, this was such a learning experience, and this is normal. From the beginning, we said how weird it is that it is not awkward.”

JoJo said everyone asks who leads since it’s traditional for the male to lead. “I’m like... ‘I’m taller, so I do.’”

JoJo said it “feels good” to be on the show, and that, “I feel like it was so long coming.”