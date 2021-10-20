Gal Gadot Talks ‘Wonder Woman 3,’ Plus: Life with New Baby Daniella

Getty Images

Gal Gadot looked stunning on the red carpet for the Elle Women in Hollywood celebration as she talked with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour about “Wonder Woman 3” and her baby bliss after welcoming daughter Daniella.

Gadot and husband Yaron Varsano welcomed Daniella, their third child, three months ago, and Gal opened up about how their older daughters and the family is adjusting.

The star said of her girls Alma, 9, and Maya, 4, “They love her, they love her! It feels whole and it feels complete and we are super happy and grateful.”

Her eldest is about to turn 10, and Gadot said of being a young mom, “I started early, girl.” Smiling, she added, “She’s a really good big sister.”

Gal is known for her role as Wonder Woman, and she graces a cover of Elle this month. “I was happy to be a part of such amazing women,” she said. So what would be her power if she could have one in real life? The star explained, “The ability to heal people to make them feel good.”