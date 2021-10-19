Zahara Jolie-Pitt Hits the ‘Eternals’ Premiere in Angelina’s 2014 Oscar Dress

Getty Images

Zahara Jolie-Pitt rocked the red carpet at the “Eternals” premiere in one of her mother Angelina Jolie’s famous dresses.

The 16-year-old chose her mother’s 2014 Oscars gown for the occasion, a shimmery silver and champagne dress by Elie Saab Couture.

Zahara attended the Marvel movie event with her mom and siblings Maddox, 20, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13. Her brother Pax, 17, was not in attendance.

Angelina chose a strapless brown Balmain gown with a Nina Berenato lip cuff for the occasion. Maddox looked handsome in a black suit, while Knox wore dark green. Shiloh chose a tan dress and Vivienne a cream one.

