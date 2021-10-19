JoJo Siwa Touches on Private Struggle as She Celebrates Perfect ‘DWTS’ Score with Jenna Johnson

ABC

JoJo Siwa and her “Dancing with the Stars” partner Jenna Johnson nabbed the first perfect score of the season on “Grease” night!

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers chatted with the team after the show as they celebrated the achievement, and JoJo also touched on something she’s going through privately right now.

Jenna said of JoJo’s reaction to the perfect score, “She was skipping the rest of the night.” JoJo added, “If I would have gotten sent home tonight, I would have celebrated… I’m making up a word here, the ‘proudness’ that I felt tonight was more ‘proudness’ than I ever felt before.”

The two are not only dance partners, they have become close friends. Siwa said, “Jenna has literally become my big sister… Giving me the confidence and encouragement every single week… to dragging me to Russian Spas… to giving me a spray tan… I tell her every day, ‘Whether you like it or not, you’re stuck with me.’”

Johnson explained, “It’s different being with another female… It’s really beautiful and awesome. I never expected to have this sort of relationship with a female partner… I absolutely love it.”

Off screen, JoJo is dealing with something she is keeping private for now, rumors indicating it has to do with her girlfriend Kylie.

Siwa told Jenn, “Listen, I have shared over half my life with the world… I am going to share the next, I want to make it to 100… I’m going through something the only people who know right now are Jenna and my family. A few of my close friends, not even all of them know… I would love to share my story and what’s going on right now eventually, I just don’t know how yet, because I care about everybody and I just want to make other people feel good.”

She continued, “I have to do what’s right for me. I have to do what’s right for everybody. I need to take time and I need to live life and be on ‘Dancing with the Stars.’”

She went on, “Yesterday [Jenna] drove me home and played a song. I just got a fresh spray tan and started sobbing… I think eventually through dance I want to share my story — we’ll get there.”