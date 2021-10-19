Issa Rae on How ‘Insecure’ Ends, Plus: She Dishes on ‘Happy’ Married Life

Issa Rae is dishing on married life and the final season of “Insecure” with Page Six’s Carlos Greer, who is trying out to take over as our New York correspondent.

Rae and her husband Louis Diame wed in the south of France over the summer, and she said of newlywed life, “I'm living it up. I'm very happy right now, and I appreciate all the love and support I've gotten from everyone. I'm happy.”

Carlos asked, “Do you think you'll ever slow down anytime soon to focus on family?” but she insisted, “I'm full speed ahead.”

Opening up about “Insecure,” she said of seeing the show end, “I'm not sad to see it go… Ending a show is hard, but I'm so proud of how far we've come… We've been shooting this for six years and I'm excited for people to see the season.”

So how will it end? “From the beginning, this show has been about a girl trying to figure out who she is and where she's going, and this season is about answering that question for her.”

Carlos wanted to know, “Is this the final chapter? Is this legit the end of ‘Insecure’?” Rae answered, “No movie, no thank you. But I like to think they'll live on through viewers.”

Greer clarified, “So no spin-offs?” Issa teased, “I didn't say that, but ‘Insecure’ as a show is done.”

Issa is busy with another project now, sharing, “I’m excited about this new show called ‘Rap S**t’ that I'm shooting right now in Miami. It's the second show I've written. It's going to be on HBO Max. It's more music-centered, and music is such a passion of mine.”