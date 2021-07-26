Surprise! Issa Rae & Louis Diame Tied the Knot Over the Weekend — See the Pics

Lauren Fair Photography/Vera Wang

Issa Rae is a married woman, and she announced the news in the cutest way!

The “Insecure” creator and star took to Instagram to post pictures of her big day after tying the knot with businessman Louis Diame in the South of France on July 25.

Alongside her gorgeous wedding photos by Lauren Fair Photography, she teased fans, writing, “A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawang dress. B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband.”

She added, “Big thanks to @whiteedenweddings for being so gracious and accommodating and making this feel so real and special.”

Rae stunned in her custom light ivory Vera Wang Haute ballgown featuring a sweetheart neckline, hand-placed Chantilly lace, and hand-sewn crystal beading. Rae accessorized with a matching chapel-length veil, silver peep-toe heels, and diamond earrings. The bride carried a bouquet of peach-and-pink roses.

Lauren Fair Photography/Vera Wang

Issa also gave a shout-out to her glam squad, including celebrity natural hairstylist Felicia Leatherwood, makeup artist Joanna Simkin, and nail artist Yoko Sakakura.

The actress changed up her look for the reception, wearing another Vera Wang custom creation. The second dress was a lily white A-line gown made of Italian silk crepe. The dress featured a plunging neckline and layered tulle skirt with a front slit.

Lauren Fair Photography/Vera Wang