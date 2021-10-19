Celebrity News October 19, 2021
Céline Dion ‘Heartbroken’ as She Delays Las Vegas Show Due to Medical Issue
Céline Dion is delaying her Las Vegas show due to “unforeseen medical symptoms.”
Dion was set to launch her new show at Resorts World Theatre on November 5, but has been forced to reschedule.
According to a show announcement “Céline has been experiencing severe and persistent muscle spasms which are preventing her from performing.”
The singer said in a statement, “I’m heartbroken by this. My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words. My partners at Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG have been working around the clock to get this brand-new state-of-the-art theatre ready, and it's absolutely beautiful. I feel so bad that I'm letting them down, and I’m especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who’ve been making their plans to come to Las Vegas. Now, I have to focus on getting better… I want to get through this as soon as I can.”
Céline was set to perform at the theatre November 5-November 20, 2021 and again January 19-February 5, 2022. Tickets are being refunded and those patrons will have access to a pre-sale for new tickets once the new dates are announced.
As of right now, her Courage world tour is still set to resume on March 9, 2022.