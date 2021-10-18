‘Tiger King’ Star Erik Cowie’s Cause of Death Revealed

Last month, “Tiger King” zookeeper Erik Cowie died at 53.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Now, his cause of death has been revealed. According to the New York Chief Medical Examiner, Cowie died from “acute and chronic alcohol use.”

His death has been classified as natural, TMZ reports.

In September, the outlet reported that Cowie was found dead at a residence in NYC. Cowie was discovered facedown in a bedroom, and insiders say there were no drugs at the scene, nor anything suspicious.

Months before his death, Cowie was arrested and booked for DUI in Oklahoma after he was involved in a two-car collision. He pleaded guilty.

Cowie worked for Joe Exotic at the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma and with Jeff Lowe at his now defunct Tiger King Park.