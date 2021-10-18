Celebrity News October 18, 2021
Rising Star Gracie Abrams Dishes on New Music and Tour
Gracie Abrams has built a huge following through a series of singles like “Mean It” and “21.”
After wrapping up her first headlining tour, Abrams has announced a second tour for early 2022!
Her recent EP “minor” has been garnering loads of acclaim, while her new single “Feels Like” is already a concert favorite. Check out the video here!
“Extra” Senior Music Correspondent calls Gracie “truly a talented artist,” adding, “Her organic rise with millions of fans has been an amazing journey to watch. I can’t wait to see what’s next from one of the most exciting artists making music right now.”
Adam caught up with Gracie before a recent gig to talk about her music, fans, and what we can expect next. Watch!