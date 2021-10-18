Food Network Star Anne Burrell Weds Stuart Claxton

Anne Burrell, 52, and Stuart Claxton, 50, are married!

The couple tied the knot on Saturday in her hometown of Cazenovia, New York.

The Food Network star opened up to People before her wedding, sharing, "I can't believe it's really here. It's kind of surreal. We feel so much love and support from everyone who's coming."

Those supporters included some famous guests like Alex Guarnaschelli, Marc Murphy, Jeff Mauro and Jenni "J Woww" Farley.

Anne arrived in a horse and carriage, and she told People before the big day, "I don't care about the cheese factor. Every time I mention the horse and carriage Stuart laughs a little bit, and I'm like, 'Alright, whatever. It's my moment and I mean to have it.'"

Burrell stunned in a Carolina Herrera dress, and said it was the first gown she tried on. "I've loved Carolina Herrera forever because I feel like she knows how to dress real women. You don't have to be a stick figure, which I'm clearly not, but it still makes you feel beautiful and dreamy," she said. See the wedding pics here!

They brought a “sense of whimsy” with Claxton black Ralph Lauren Purple Label tuxedo by adding orange Nike high tops! “I wanted it to be fun,” Anne said.

Meanwhile, the bridesmaids — including her sister Jane and fellow chef Rachael Ray — wore "classic fifties-style party dresses" in burnt orange.

When it came to the food, Anne joked, “The caterers, I’m sure, I’ve driven absolutely bonkers. They gave me a bunch of suggestions for menu ideas, and I was like, 'Hmm, no. Hmm, no.' I felt bad, but I was like, 'I'm sorry, I'm a chef.'”

Eventually they settled on a menu, that People describes as a starter of “roasted cauliflower steak with cauliflower puree, crispy potato shoestrings with creme fraiche, and caviar.”

Next up? “A goat cheese and butternut squash ravioli in a sage butter sauce, with frizzled brussels sprouts leaves, toasted pumpkin seeds, and pumpkin seed oil.” The main course included “braised short ribs with a celery root and parsnip puree, and herb and potato crusted halibut on a bed of spaghetti squash, with Tuscan kale and pistachio pesto.”

For dessert they served a multi-tiered cake by Cake Boss Buddy Valastro. Burrell said, “We had talked about a carrot cake, and Buddy was like, 'Eh, that's good, but what about a zucchini cake?' So we're doing a zucchini cake for one flavor, and then the other flavor is olive oil, lemon, and rosemary."

After dinner, the newlyweds chose “On Top of the World” by Imagine Dragons for their first dance. They even took dance lessons from a Broadway choreographer to prepare. The dance ended with a balloon drop to kick off a “rip-roaring party.”

Rather than a honeymoon, Anne and Stuart planned to enjoy some time off at their apartment in Brooklyn.

"The thought of having a wedding up here, then getting home, turning around and going somewhere else is just so overwhelming to me," she said. "So I'm very happy to just have some home time, and enjoy newlywed bliss at home for a little while."

Burrell met Claxton, who works in ad sales at Univision, on Bumble in 2018. He popped the question in April 2020.