Eve Is Pregnant!

Rapper Eve announced her pregnancy by unveiling her baby bump on Instagram Saturday!

"Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! ❤️" the 42-year-old captioned two chic baby-bump shots. "You all know how long we’v been waiting for this blessing!!!"

As for when she's due, she revealed, "We get to meet our lil human February 2022 🥰."

Husband Maximillion Cooper, 49, posted the same images, writing, "Very excited to share this news... we have a lil human on the way! ❤️"

The two have been wed since June 2014. Eve is already stepmom to Cooper's four teenagers from his last marriage, but this will be their first child together.

Eve announced she was leaving "The Talk" in November 2020, saying at the time, "I've been so grateful I've been able to stay here in London and do the show, but I can't see for me, in the foreseeable future, of traveling back at the moment. This is one of the hardest decisions in the world.”