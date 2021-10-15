Stacey Dash Reveals Past Hydrocodone Addiction: ‘I Almost Died’

Getty Images

“Clueless” star Stacey Dash is opening up about a past painkiller addiction.

The actress sat down with Dr. Oz, revealing her history with hydrocodone. “I was taking 18-20 pills a day… no one knew.” She later confessed, “I lost everything,” telling the host she was spending $5,000 to $10,000 per month on the drug.

Dash has been sober for five years, and told Dr. Oz what started her path to sobriety. “I almost died,” she said. “My kidneys were so infected my blood was septic and my organs were shutting down, so I got rushed to the hospital and I had to have a full blood transfusion. I was in there for three weeks, and by the grace and mercy of God, I lived.”

Despite the life-threatening incident, Stacey continued to use the pills until she hit rock-bottom, and her sister helped her enter rehab.

Dash says she still has hard days, telling Dr. Oz, “Do I have to fight for it? Sometimes, yeah. Are there moments when I wake up and I’m like, ‘This is a bad day. I want to do something bad.’ I know if I get on my knees and I pray that Jesus will help me — he has for five years.”