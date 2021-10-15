Former President Bill Clinton Hospitalized with Non-COVID Infection

Getty Images

Bill Clinton, 75, is on the mend after being admitted to a hospital for treatment of a serious infection.

The former president was admitted to UCI Medical Center in Irvine on Tuesday “to receive treatment for a non-COVID-related infection,” according to his spokesperson Angel Ureña. “He is on the mend, thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care.”

CNN medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta reports it was a “urinary tract infection that became something known as urosepsis… it spread, this urinary tract infection, to his bloodstream.”

Gupta explained Clinton started to feel fatigued while at a Clinton Foundation-related event in California. He went to UC Irvine Medical Center and tested negative for COVID. Clinton has suffered from heart problems in the past, but doctors ruled that out, too.

Gupta went on to say, “They started zeroing in on the fact that he had infection in his blood… his doctors now saying the infection originated in his urinary tract. They say he is responding well to these antibiotics, they say he’s feeling better and that his fever and white blood cell count... are going in the right direction.”

If all goes well, Clinton will be able to check out of the hospital soon and continue oral antibiotics on his own.

Gupta also pointed out that Clinton was in the ICU for “safety and privacy” and that it was “not an indication of the level of care he’s receiving.”

Hillary Clinton was in California for the Foundation event and was seen visiting him at the hospital Thursday evening.