‘Big Brother’ Stars Derek Xiao & Claire Rehfuss Are Dating

CBS

Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss found love… after their evictions on “Big Brother 23.”

The contestants reveal to Us Weekly, that once they were sent to the jury house they fell for each other.

Claire explained, “I think that we both really felt the chemistry once we got to jury house and could really connect with each other. We would stay up late talking every single night and we just really developed a bond.”

Derek added, “I remember the first or second night that she was there, we stayed up all night just talking until 5:00 a.m. That happened every single night for the first, like, five days. That’s when I started really thinking like, ‘Wait a second, why didn’t this happen in the house? There’s such a strong connection and chemistry between us.’ I think that was the beginning of us thinking about what this could be.”

Being away from the cameras helped. Claire shared, “Once you’re off camera, that’s when you really, really get to know who a person is and you can really be vulnerable and you can really be open and really talk about a lot of things from your life.”

Xiao added, “I feel like I know Claire better than I know a lot of my best friends.”