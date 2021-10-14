Celebrity News October 14, 2021
Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters Marries for the Fifth Time: ‘Finally a Keeper’
Roger Waters is a married man again!
The musician, of Pink Floyd fame, tied the knot with girlfriend Kamilah Chavis and announced the news on Instagram.
Along with posting a series of gorgeous wedding photos, the 78-year-old wrote, “I'm so happy, finally a keeper.”
The couple has been together for a few years, and made their relationship red-carpet official at the Venice Film Festival in 2019 at the “Roger Waters Us + Them” premiere.
Waters opened up about his relationship with Chavis in a 2018 interview with Argentinian outlet Infobae, revealing how they met.
He explained, “We are not married, but we have been together for a couple of years. I met her at one of my concerts a couple of years ago. She worked in transportation. She was driving the car that was taking me.”
Roger continued, “I was in one place for two weeks and there were many transfers between the hotel and the stadium. My custodian sat in the front with her and they talked, while I stayed in the back. Something about her attracted me.”
He went on, “One day I said ‘excuse me, did someone ever tell you that you have beautiful cheekbones?’”
This marks Waters’ fifth marriage. He was married to Judith Trim from 1969 to 1975, Lady Carolyne Christie from 1976 to 1992, Priscilla Phillips from 1993 to 2001 and Laurie Durning from 2012 to 2015. He has two children with Christie —Harry, 44, and India, 43 — and a son, Jack, 24, with Priscilla.