Is ‘Southern Charm’ Star Madison LeCroy Engaged to Her New BF?

It looks like “Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy, 31, is ready for the next step in her relationship with boyfriend Brett.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

TMZ reports Brett popped the question to Madison, who said “yes” without any hesitation.

According to sources, the pair haven’t been dating for very long and many of her friends haven’t met him yet!

In June, Madison made it official with Brett. Along with posting a pic, she wrote, “Madhappy.”

Two months earlier, Madison hinted that she was in a new relationship, writing, “I have a boyfriend!”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.