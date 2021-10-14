Celebrity News October 14, 2021
Howie Mandel Gives Health Update After Collapsing at Starbucks
“America’s Got Talent” judge Howie Mandel gave fans a health update after he fainted at a Starbucks and had to be rushed to a hospital.
The 65-year-old wrote on Twitter, “I am home and doing better. I was dehydrated and had low blood sugar. I appreciate the great doctors and nurses that took such good care of me. Thank you to everyone who reached out but I am doing ok!”
TMZ broke the news on Wednesday that Howie suddenly fainted while visiting a Starbucks in Woodland Hills, California. By the time the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived on the scene, it appeared Mandel was conscious and able to sit up.
Mandel left the scene in an ambulance, which took him to a local hospital.