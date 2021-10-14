Howie Mandel Gives Health Update After Collapsing at Starbucks

Getty

“America’s Got Talent” judge Howie Mandel gave fans a health update after he fainted at a Starbucks and had to be rushed to a hospital.

The 65-year-old wrote on Twitter, “I am home and doing better. I was dehydrated and had low blood sugar. I appreciate the great doctors and nurses that took such good care of me. Thank you to everyone who reached out but I am doing ok!”

TMZ broke the news on Wednesday that Howie suddenly fainted while visiting a Starbucks in Woodland Hills, California. By the time the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived on the scene, it appeared Mandel was conscious and able to sit up.