‘Shameless’ Actor Ricarlo Flanagan Dead at 40 After Contracting COVID-19

Getty Images

Ricarlo Flanagan, who made his mark as a semifinalist on “Last Comic Standing” and appeared on “Shameless,” has died following a battle with COVID-19. He was 40.

His agent Stu Golfman of KMR Talent told Variety, “Sadly this pandemic has taken the life of an extremely talented performer and even nicer human being. Ricarlo will be greatly missed.”

Earlier this month, Flanagan tweeted, “This covid is no joke. I don’t wish this on anybody.” When another user commented that NBA star Kyrie Irving said to “do your own research” regarding the COVID vaccine, Ricarlo responded, “Yeah tell Kyrie to take some of this chest pain and see how he feels.”

Flanagan’s family and friends set up a Go Fund Me page so he could be laid to rest in Cleveland. The page described the star as “a loving son, grandson, cousin, nephew, and friend with many amazing talents. He brought laughter to every room he walked in.”

Ricarlo was a man of many talents, as was reflected in his work as a comic, actor, and rapper.

He released the comedy album “Man Law” in 2013, and appeared on “Last Comic Standing” in 2015. In addition to “Shameless” (2017), he appeared on “Walk the Prank” (2017-2018), “The Mick” (2017), “Insecure” (2018), “Mad About You” (2019), and other shows. He was also set to appear in the forthcoming movie “Emily the Criminal” with Aubrey Plaza.