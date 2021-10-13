Health Scare! Why Howie Mandel Was Rushed to the Hospital

On Wednesday, “America’s Got Talent” judge Howie Mandel, 65, was faced with quite a health scare!

TMZ reports Howie suddenly fainted while visiting a Starbucks in Woodland Hills, California. By the time the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived on the scene, it appeared that Howie was conscious and able to sit up.

TMZ

Mandel left the scene in an ambulance, which took him to a local hospital.

Sources close to Mandel believe that he may have passed out from low blood sugar. He is now undergoing tests to help determine what went down.

According to the outlet, customers were shocked to see Mandel falling over and then laid out on a bench.

Just a day before the incident, Howie appeared on the final season of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” where he dropped his pants and showed off his “Ellen” undies.

He quipped, “This is not a joke, people! She is leaving and I'm going to miss her, and I don't want to go into Target and buy a three-pack!”