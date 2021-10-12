‘He’s All That’ Star Peyton Meyer Marries GF Taela and Their Expecting!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Peyton Meyer has a lot to celebrate!

The “He’s All That” actor just revealed he married his girlfriend Taela, and that they’re expecting a baby.

He took to Instagram to share some gorgeous wedding photos by photographer Kurt Ozan, including pics with Taela’s son River from a previous relationship.

"Alright I have to get sappy with you for a minute. I had 100 million reasons to never get married. I always hated the concept of marriage. But all I needed was one reason to conquer all those reasons… And that one was you."

Peyton, 22, went on, "I'm so grateful for our little family, it has changed my life forever. You changed me forever. I love you."

The last slide in the post was a sonogram, and Meyer asked for some help, ending the caption with: "(To all the dads out there please send ya boy some tips 😂)."

Taela, a singer-songwriter, shared the photos as well with the message, "Thank you for showing me the kind of love that i thought only existed in fairytales. thank you for constantly reminding me of my worth and for making me feel like the most important, beautiful woman in the world.”

The 24-year-old, born Taylor Mae LaCour, continued, "Thank you for being by my side through everything imaginable. i'm so grateful and excited to share this adventure with you forever. even the really, really hard stuff is easy with you. you saved my life. i love you."