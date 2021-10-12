Dwayne Johnson Gets Candid About His ‘Meeting of Clarity’ with Vin Diesel Amid Beef

Getty Images

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson sat down with Vanity Fair contributor Chris Heath and set the record straight about his past beef with Vin Diesel.

Johnson joined Diesel’s “Fast and Furious” franchise as Luke Hobbs with the fifth film, “Fast Five.” A feud started brewing between the two and by the eighth installment, “The Fate of the Furious,” they were no longer acting in the same scenes together.

At the time, The Rock took their dispute to Instagram, posting, “When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling — you’re right.”

Vanity Fair asked Dwayne about the post, and he insisted, “Nothing specific happened, just the same old shit. It caused a firestorm. Yet interestingly enough… [it was] as if every single crew member found their way to me and either quietly thanked me or sent me a note. But, yeah, it wasn’t my best day, sharing that. I shouldn’t have shared that. Because at the end of the day, that goes against my DNA. I don’t share things like that. And I take care of that kind of bullshit away from the public. They don’t need to know that.”

Afterward, there were reports of a peace meeting between the actors. Johnson, however, says, “I wouldn’t call it a peaceful meeting. I would call it a meeting of clarity. He and I had a good chat in my trailer, and it was out of that chat that it really became just crystal clear that we are two separate ends of the spectrum. And agreed to leave it there.”

In June, Diesel told Men’s Health that he was helping The Rock with his performance, saying, “My approach at the time was a lot of tough love to assist in getting that performance where it needed to be,” referring to Italian film director Federico Fellini, Diesel added, “Not Felliniesque, but I would do anything I’d have to do in order to get performances in anything I’m producing.”

Johnson responded in the Vanity Fair interview, saying with a laugh, “One part of me feels like there’s no way I would dignify any of that bullshit with an answer. But here’s the truth. I’ve been around the block a lot of times. Unlike him, I did not come from the world of theater. And, you know, I came up differently and was raised differently. And I came from a completely different culture and environment. And I go into every project giving it my all. And if I feel that there’s some things that need to be squared away and handled and taken care of, then I do it. And it’s just that simple. So when I read that, just like everybody else, I laughed. I laughed hard. We all laughed. And somewhere I’m sure Fellini is laughing too.”

Vin hasn’t offered his reaction to Johnson’s latest comments about the feud.

“Fast and Furious” aside, the 49-year-old also addressed the buzz that he should run for president.

“You know, at the end of the day, I don’t know the first thing about politics,” Johnson said. “I don’t know the first thing about policy. I care deeply about our country. I care about every f*cking American who bleeds red, and that’s all of them. And — there’s no delusion here — I may have some decent leadership qualities, but that doesn’t necessarily make me a great presidential candidate. That’s where I am today.”