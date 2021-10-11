Pregnant Christina Ricci Marries Stylist Mark Hampton

Actress Christina Ricci and stylist Mark Hampton are now husband and wife!

The couple, who are expecting their first child together, shared the happy news on Instagram.

Ricci and Hampton posted the same wedding-day selfie, a sweet photo of the pair beaming at the camera. Christina looked stunning with her hair in a low ponytail and bangs swept to the side, accentuating her drop earrings. The bride and groom kept it casual in white-collared button-down shirts as they posed in front of some gorgeous flowers. The photo revealed just a hint of Christina’s bouquet.

The “Addams Family” actress wrote in the caption, “Mr. and Mrs. 💒❤️‍🔥💕,” while Mark shared, “#justmarried 🥰❤️💒❤️🥰.”

Christina, 41, shared another shot of the pair, this time writing, “Also Mr. and Mrs. 💒♥️💒♥️💒.”

The news comes two months after Christina announced they were expecting. On August 10, she posted an ultrasound on Instagram with the note, “Life keeps getting better. 🎉♥️🎉♥️🎉”

She followed up August 25 with her first baby bump pic, showing off her look for the TCAs as she promoted her new Showtime series “Yellowjackets.”