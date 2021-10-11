Elaine Welteroth & Jonathan Singletary Expecting First Child

Getty Images

After exiting “The Talk” on September 1, Elaine Welteroth, 34, has big news to share!

On Monday, Welteroth announced that she is pregnant with her first child with husband Jonathan Singletary.

She wrote on Instagram, “New creative collab with @jonathansingletary dropping spring 2022 #JesusTookTheWheel.”

The post included a video of Elaine’s pregnancy journey with a “lullaby” by Jonathan playing in the background.

In the video, Elaine noted that their unborn baby “looks exactly like Jonathan” based on the ultrasound.

In late August, Welteroth confirmed her exit from “The Talk” after less than a year as a co-host. She said, “It is an absolute honor for anyone, but especially a young Black woman, to occupy space on-air where our perspectives are largely underrepresented. It was gratifying to be able to show up as my authentic self in front of a live national audience every day in a world as divided as ours and to stay true to myself and what I stand for.”