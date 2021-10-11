Celebrity News October 11, 2021
Elaine Welteroth & Jonathan Singletary Expecting First Child
After exiting “The Talk” on September 1, Elaine Welteroth, 34, has big news to share!
On Monday, Welteroth announced that she is pregnant with her first child with husband Jonathan Singletary.
She wrote on Instagram, “New creative collab with @jonathansingletary dropping spring 2022 #JesusTookTheWheel.”
The post included a video of Elaine’s pregnancy journey with a “lullaby” by Jonathan playing in the background.
In the video, Elaine noted that their unborn baby “looks exactly like Jonathan” based on the ultrasound.
In late August, Welteroth confirmed her exit from “The Talk” after less than a year as a co-host. She said, “It is an absolute honor for anyone, but especially a young Black woman, to occupy space on-air where our perspectives are largely underrepresented. It was gratifying to be able to show up as my authentic self in front of a live national audience every day in a world as divided as ours and to stay true to myself and what I stand for.”
“I came to ‘The Talk’ to break out of my own echo chamber and to join a diverse cast in helping to bridge some of the divides in our world through conversation and empathy,” Welteroth went on. “I’m proud of how I represented myself and my community. But as I always say: when the music changes, so must your dance! I will miss my talented co-hosts and crew and I wish them the very best. Thanks to all those who tuned in every day. I’m excited to continue these necessary conversations in my work and to share my upcoming creative projects soon.”