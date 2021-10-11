‘CMT Artists of the Year’ Promises Some Amazing Performances

There will be lots of firsts! The Jonas Brothers will perform remotely from their tour to sing with their tour mate Kelsea Ballerini, and Boyz II Men will join Kevin Olusola of Pentatonix for a collaboration to honor Chris Stapleton. Breakout Artist of the Year Mickey Guyton will take the stage with fellow Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Yola. Barrett, Brown and Combs will also take the stage for solo performances of their hit songs.