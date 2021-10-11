Celebrity News October 11, 2021
‘CMT Artists of the Year’ Promises Some Amazing Performances
Music City will have an unforgettable celebration when it hosts the 2021 “CMT Artists of the Year” special honoring Kane Brown, Gabby Barrett, Luke Combs, Kelsea Ballerini and Chris Stapleton.
There will be lots of firsts! The Jonas Brothers will perform remotely from their tour to sing with their tour mate Kelsea Ballerini, and Boyz II Men will join Kevin Olusola of Pentatonix for a collaboration to honor Chris Stapleton. Breakout Artist of the Year Mickey Guyton will take the stage with fellow Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Yola. Barrett, Brown and Combs will also take the stage for solo performances of their hit songs.
Country music legend Randy Travis is receiving the Artist of a Lifetime Award — and CMT promises more surprises to come.
Watch the CMT Artist of the Year special on CMT Wednesday, October 13 at 9 p.m. For more info visit www.cmt.com.