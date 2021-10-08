Watch! Kim Kardashian Jokes Hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ is ‘So Easy’ in First Promo

NBC

The first promo for Kim Kardashian on “Saturday Night Live” is here!

Kim has been spotted in NYC as she gets ready to host this weekend with musical guest Halsey.

The promo video starts with Kim, Halsey and Cecily Strong side-by-side to announce Kim as host… when Cecily gets hit with an idea.

Strong says, “Oh, my gosh, this crazy thought just occurred to me in this exact moment right now — should we start our own girl group?” Halsey shuts her down, saying, “Absolutely not.” Kim tells her, “We already said no when you pitched that backstage.” Cecily insists, “Okay, you could hear me. I wasn’t sure because security had me in a headlock.”

Cecily then asks, “So Kim, are you nervous about doing sketch comedy?”

The reality stars asks, "Why? I don't have to write sketches, do I? Memorize lines?"

Halsey, who has hosted in the past, told her, "No, there are cue cards.”

Kim wanted to know, "Everyone else won't look as good as me, will they?" Strong told her, "No, absolutely not."

Kardashian joked, "This is so easy!”