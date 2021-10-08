Are Chris Evans & Selena Gomez Dating? Why Fans Think So!

Getty Images

Romance rumors are swirling about Chris Evans and Selena Gomez!

Earlier this month, Chris and Selena were reportedly spotted exiting the same studio in Los Angeles.

According to another tweet, they were also photographed separately at the same restaurant on a different outing.

To fuel more rumors, Chris is now following Selena on Instagram.

Many fans have taken to social media to discuss the possible power couple. One tweeted, “LISTEN IF THE RUMORS ABOUT SELENA GOMEZ DATING WITH CHRIS EVANS IS A REAL THING, THEY'LL BE THE MOST ATTRACTIVE COUPLE EVER. I KNOW THAT THEY'LL BE GOOD FOR EACH OTHER. I CAN FEEL IT.”

Another one tweeted, “BRO I AM NOT MAD ABOUT THIS RUMOR SELENA GOMEZ AND CHRIS EVANS ARE SUCH A POWER COUPLE.”

In 2015, Gomez admitted Chris was on her radar. On “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” she shared, “I kind of have a crush on Chris Evans. Isn’t he cute? He’s very cute.”

“Oh, man, he’s either going to hate me or love me,” Gomez quipped.