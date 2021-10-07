Lindsie Chrisley & Will Campbell Finalize Divorce

Getty Images

Three months after announcing their split, Lindsie Chrisley and Will Campbell have finalized their divorce.

In court documents obtained by People magazine, the two have divided or sold their assets, including their home in Georgia. They have joint custody of their son Jackson, 8, and have agreed to waive their right to alimony or spousal support.

In July, Lindsie broke the news that she was divorcing Campbell after nine years of marriage. She wrote on Instagram, “While one door closes, another opens. It’s with the deepest sadness that, after 9 years of marriage, Will and I have mutually decided to end our marriage. We maintain the greatest respect and love for one another, and we’re so grateful for our time together. We will continue to remain friends and be devoted parents to our son whom we both love very much.”

Lindsie continued, “Personally, I am focusing on the new beginnings ahead and a fresh space with the move this week. Thank you in advance for respecting our privacy as we work through this challenging time for our family.”

After hearing news of the split, Lindsie’s estranged dad Todd Chrisley wrote on Instagram, “I’m here. I love you. Whatever is going on in your life right now, I see it, and I’m working all things out for good, for you, my child.”

Todd, who previously blocked Lindsie, continued, “There is nothing you can do or have done that will make me ever love you less. I will protect you from anything, and anyone who tries’s [sic] to harm you or your reputation.”​​​

Lindsie shared her take on Todd’s message on her podcast, saying, “I have many feelings about this, but part of my growth process is that I need to process those feeling before speaking on them because — as we’ve talked about on here before — part of my homework and therapy for some time now has been disengagement.

“I truly was shocked when I saw something so personal shared, as we do have each other’s numbers,” she elaborated.

Todd then told PeopleTV that he received a text message from Lindsie “asking if we could sit down with our attorneys present.” He pointed out that he was “not interested in that.”

Split rumors started swirling after Lindsie went without her wedding ring in several social media posts. To fuel more rumors, she posted a cryptic quote that read, “Letting go with love is possible. Everyone isn’t for us forever. Some things are temporary. Normalize parting ways without drama & hard feelings.”

Chrisley last posted about Campbell on Valentine’s Day. At the time, she shared an Instagram photo from Georgia, writing, “I believe that love is the most amazing thing in life. It is what makes us human & what makes life worth living. Nothing else truly matters. We all have different love stories & it’s not always easy, but I’m committed to leading with love—no matter where life takes us.”

In 2016, Lindsie and Will also hit a rough patch in their relationship. While Lindsie filed for divorce, they eventually reconciled.