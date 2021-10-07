Kaitlynn Carter Welcomes Baby Boy — Find Out His Name!

Kaitlynn Carter is a mom!

The star of “The Hills: New Beginnings” welcomed a baby boy with Kristopher Brock and announced the news on Instagram.

Carter, 32, shared a sweet mother-son photo and the message, “Our chunky little guy, Rowan Carter Brock, was born 9/30/21 at 2:53am, 8 lbs 4 oz. everyone is happy and healthy and so in love.”

The reality star announced her pregnancy in June with a photo of her shadow, which revealed her baby bump.

Kaitlynn and Kristopher, the founder of Brock Collection, started dating in May 2020. He’s already the dad of 6-year-old son Charlie.