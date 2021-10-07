‘Chopped Junior’ Winner Fuller Goldsmith Dead at 17

Getty Images

Fuller Goldsmith, who competed on “Chopped Junior” and “Top Chef Junior,” has died at 17.

The young chef had reportedly battled leukemia on and off since he was 3 years old. In February, he began radiation sessions to fight leukemia again after doctors found a tumor.

Magical Elves, the production company behind “Top Chef Junior,” shared the news of his passing on Instagram.

“We are devastated after hearing about the loss of our ‘Top Chef Junior’ alum, Fuller Goldsmith,” the statement said. “He was an incredible chef and the strongest kid we’ve ever met. From the minute he was introduced to us, we knew he would make an impact on everyone around him and be a positive force in cooking world. To his family, we give all our love as they mourn the loss of someone truly special.”

“Top Chef Junior” host Vanessa Lachey shared in the comments, “We all Loved Fuller so much! And will never forget his contagious smile, laugh and butter tricks. Sending so much Love to his family. We will never forget you Fuller!”

The 17-year-old was an assistant to the chef at Southern Ale House in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and the restaurant remembered him in a Facebook message that read, “Our collective hearts are broken. The SAH family lost our much loved and respected Fuller Goldsmith today. Fuller fought the good fight all his life. From age four until the last few days of 17 years, Fuller fought a courageous fight against cancer. Fuller lived to create delicious dishes and became the little brother to big brother Brett Garner our Executive Chef. He spent a lot of time in the SAH kitchen helping prep, serve, and create recipes.”

“We will miss his presence, his smile, his laugh, his banter back and forth with Brett, and his grit as fought the aches and pains of a terrible disease. He will be missed but forever remembered. His spirit will remain in SAH for the remainder of time. To his family our love and compassion with a huge thank you for sharing Fuller with all of us. He made all of us better people.”